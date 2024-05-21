Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 491,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 487,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 461,000 IQD, with a buying price of 457,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 and 505,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 565,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 495,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 425,000 IQD.

Meanwhile, the US dollar's rates remained stable in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil.

Our correspondent noted that with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, the dollar price recorded 145,750 IQD per $100.