Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold at 431,000 IQD, with a buying price of 427,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 401,000 IQD, with a buying price of 397,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.