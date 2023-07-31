Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded a selling price of 413,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 409,000 dinars in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, this morning. This shows a decrease from the previous Sunday's selling price of 420,000 dinars for the same quantity.

Moreover, the selling price of the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also experienced a decline, reaching 383,000 dinars, with a buying price of 379,000 dinars.

In the jewelry shops, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 420,000 and 430,000 Iraqi dinars, while the mithqal of Iraqi gold was traded between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also saw a decrease, with the selling price of the mithqal of 24-carat gold reaching 380,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-carat gold at 440,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 360,000 dinars.

It's important to note that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.