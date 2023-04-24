Gold prices decline in Baghdad markets while staying stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped in the local markets of the capital Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the wholesale gold prices in Shari al-Nahr market in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 394,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 390,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, compared to the prices of 400,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat gold recorded last Thursday.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold decreased to 364,000 Iraqi dinars per one-mithqal, while the buying price was 360,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for the gold prices in local jewelry stores, the selling price of one-mithqal 21-carat Gulf gold ranges from 395,000 dinars to 405,000 dinars, while the selling price of one-mithqal 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges from 365,000 dinars to 375,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the gold prices remained stable, with the selling price of one-mithqal 24-carat gold recorded at 465,000 dinars, one-mithqal 22-carat gold at 430,000 dinars, one-mithqal 21-carat gold at 415,000 dinars, and one-mithqal 18-carat gold at 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal equals five grams of gold.