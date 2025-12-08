Halabja: Three ISIS militants detained

Shafaq News – Halabja

Three ISIS members, including a man identified as a logistics emir (Prince), were arrested during a special operation in the Halabja province of the Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said an Asayish special operations unit carried out the raid after confirming intelligence about an ISIS cell hiding in a house on the outskirts of Halabja, adding that the militants tried to confront the force, “but the unit quickly brought the situation under control and detained all three.”

An Asayish operations officer was slightly wounded in the raid.

Earlier, Iraqi Army units and Kurdish Commando forces destroyed eight ISIS hideouts during a joint security operation in Wadi al-Shay, south of Kirkuk.

