Gold prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, saw a decline in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-karat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, was 409,000 dinars, with a buying price of 405,000 dinars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold was 379,000 dinars, with a buying price of 375,000 dinars.

Regarding individual gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged from 410,000 dinars to 420,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold ranged from 380,000 dinars to 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also experienced a decrease. The selling price for one mithqal of 24-karat gold was 480,000 dinars, while 22-karat gold sold for 440,000 dinars, 21-karat gold for 420,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold for 360,000 dinars.