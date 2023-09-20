Gold prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and Iraqi, have decreased in the local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 420,000 IQD, with a buying price of 416,000 IQD. This is in contrast to yesterday's Tuesday selling prices of 425,000 IQD.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold has also decreased to 390,000 IQD, with a buying price of 386,000 IQD.

Regarding the prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-karat Gulf gold per mithqal ranges between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-karat Iraqi gold per mithqal ranges between 395,000 and 405,000 IQD.

As for the gold prices in Erbil, they have also recorded a decrease, with the selling price per mithqal of 24-karat gold at 392,000 IQD, 22-karat gold at 452,000 IQD, 21-karat gold at 432,000 IQD, and 18-karat gold at 372,000 IQD.