Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold edged higher in Baghdad but remained the same in Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 425 thousand and 421 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 395 and 391 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 425 and 435 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 395 and 405 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 495 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 435 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams