Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices surged in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 439,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 435,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 409,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 405,000.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 510,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 450,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 390,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.