Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 680,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 676,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 650,000 IQD, with a buying price of 646,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 795,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 728,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 695,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 595,000 IQD.