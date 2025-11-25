Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices rose across Iraq on Tuesday, with both imported and locally refined gold climbing in wholesale and retail markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market reported 830,000 IQD per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, up from 814,000 IQD yesterday, with buying prices at 826,000 IQD. Iraqi-made 21-carat gold also increased, selling at 800,000 IQD per mithqal and buying at 796,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s retail shops, 21-carat imported gold ranged between 830,000 and 840,000 IQD, while the Iraqi equivalent stood between 800,000 and 810,000 IQD.

Markets in Erbil recorded similar gains, with 22-carat gold selling at 880,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 840,000 IQD and 18-carat at 720,000 IQD.