Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism

Shafaq News / Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains.

Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), rising to $1,832.99 earlier in the session, its highest level since June 27.

U.S. gold futures settled up 1.1% at $1,823.1.

"Gold is following the decisions by China to further ease COVID restrictions," on the anticipation of higher demand from the region and in spite of rising yields, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index edged lower and benchmark 10-year yields held close to their highest levels in over a month.

Gold has gained nearly $200 after falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations about slower interest rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's allure and lowered the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

(Reuters)