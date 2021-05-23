Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-23T08:28:10+0000
Gold inches up in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Gold prices hiked today, Sunday, in the Iraqi markets.

The price of one mithqal of the 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish and European gold reached 387 thousand dinars, while its purchase price stood at 382 thousand dinars.

The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 357 thousand and 352 thousand dinars respectively.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gold in black smithing shops ranged between 390 thousand and 395 thousand dinars, while its purchase price ranged between 360 thousand and 365 thousand dinars.

A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

