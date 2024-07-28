Gold inches lower in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, prices for both local and foreign gold declined in the markets of Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were recorded at 495,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 491,000 IQD.

The selling price for a 21-carat mithqal of Iraqi gold was 466,000 IQD, while the buying price was 462,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 IQD and 505,000 IQD, while the selling price for a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 IQD and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 577,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 505,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 433,000 IQD.