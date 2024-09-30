Gold inches higher in Baghdad, remained stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices surged in the markets of Baghdad while stabilized in Erbil, on Monday, September 30, 2024.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 564,000 IQD for one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources, with a buying price of 560,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold (21-carat) was 524,000 IQD and the buying price was 520,000 IQD.

In retail gold shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold prices ranged between 525,000 and 530,000 IQD

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 668,000 IQD, 22-carat for 612,000 IQD, 21-carat for 585,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 500,000 IQD.