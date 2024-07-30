Gold drifts higher in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, gold
prices edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent
reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price
of 505,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including
Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 501,000 IQD.
The selling price per mithqal of
21-carat Iraqi gold reached 475,000 IQD, with a buying price of 471,000 IQD.
In jewelry stores, the selling price
per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 505,000 and 515,000 IQD, while
the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD.
In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold
was sold at 577,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 530,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 505,000
IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 433,000 IQD.