Gold dips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, both foreign and local gold prices dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale gold market on Al-Nahr Street, one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources was sold for 543,000 IQD, with a buying price of 539,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 513,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 509,000 IQD.

In retail gold shops, the price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 545,000 and 555,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold sold at 628,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 550,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 470,000 IQD.

Additionally, the US dollar price slightly decreased in both Baghdad and Erbil. The dollar was trading at 150,000 IQD per $100, down from 150,100 IQD reported yesterday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.1% to $30.39 per ounce, platinum edged 0.4% lower to $977.60 and palladium shed nearly 1% to $1,105.18.