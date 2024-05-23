Gold declines in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices recorded a downward trend in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, on Wednesday, May 23, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 480,000 IQD, with a buying price of 476,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 450,000 IQD, and the buying price was 446,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 565,000 IQD, for 21-carat gold it was 495,000 IQD, and for 18-carat gold, it was 425,000 IQD.