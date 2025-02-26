Gold declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices recorded a downward trend in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was sold at 607,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) and purchased at 603,000 IQD. Meanwhile, Iraqi 21-carat gold was sold at 577,000 IQD per mithqal and bought at 573,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 610,000 and 620,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same carat sold between 580,000 and 590,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 703,000 IQD, 22-carat at 645,000 IQD, 21-carat at 615,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 522,000 IQD per mithqal.