Gold Stabilizes throughout Iraq

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 472,000 IQD for a mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold Iraqi, Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. In comparison, the buying price was 468,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat gold was 442,000 IQD, with a buying price of 438,000 IQD

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 475,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 410,000 IQD.