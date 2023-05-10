Gold Prices in Baghdad and Erbil Show Slight Increase in Local Markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices saw a slight increase in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil. In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 410,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 406,000 dinars. This reflects an increase compared to Tuesday's selling price of 407,000 dinars. The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also rose to 380,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 376,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of the 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 410,000 dinars and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of the Iraqi gold weight ranged between 380,000 dinars and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also experienced an increase. The selling price for 24-carat gold was 495,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold sold for 450,000 dinars. The selling price for 21-carat gold was 435,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold for 370,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.