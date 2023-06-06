Gold Prices Surge in Baghdad, Remain Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Gold prices witnessed a significant surge in the local markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices in wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad Edged higher.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 404,000 Iraqi dinars, with the purchase price standing at 400,000 Iraqi dinars.

This marked a notable rise compared to the previous day’s selling price of 400,000 Iraqi dinars per weight.

Furthermore, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also experienced an upward trend, reaching 374,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price climbed to 370,000 Iraqi dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold varied between 410,000 and 320,000 Iraqi dinars, whereas the selling price for Iraqi gold ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 Iraqi dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, gold prices remained stable with the price of 24-carat gold being sold at 475,000 Iraqi dinars. Additionally, 21-carat gold was priced at 420,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-carat gold at 355,000 Iraqi dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.