Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad, Decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad remained stable on Monday, while they experienced a decrease in the markets of Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded unchanged prices this morning. The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 400,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 396,000 dinars. These prices are the same as those recorded on Sunday morning.

The report also mentioned that the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained stable at 370,000 dinars, with the purchase price reaching 366,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices experienced a decrease. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 470,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was 350,000.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.