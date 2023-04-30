Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad, Decline in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad, while they declined in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices in the Al-Nahr Street markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 392,000 Iraqi dinars for one gold gram of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the buying price was 388,000 dinars, which remained the same as Saturday.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price for one gold gram of 21-carat Iraqi gold also stabilized at 362,000 dinars, while the buying price was 358,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one gold gram of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars, while the selling price of one gold gram of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 360,000 and 370,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices recorded a decline, as the selling price of one gold gram of 24-carat gold was 452,000 dinars, while the selling price of one gold gram of 21-carat gold was 410,000 dinars, and the selling price of one gold gram of 18-carat gold was 337,000 dinars.

It is worth mentioning that one gold gram equals five grams of gold.