Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad and Erbil Markets on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Gold prices experienced an increase in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, according to a report from Shafaq News agency.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 401,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 397,000 dinars. This marks an increase compared to the gold price of 396,000 dinars recorded last Thursday.

The report also highlighted that the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold rose to 371,000 dinars, with the purchase price reaching 367,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 dinars and 320,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold weight ranged between 380,000 dinars and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices also climbed. The selling price of 24-carat gold was recorded at 470,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.