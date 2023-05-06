Gold Prices Edge Lower in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, edged lower.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 405,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 401,000 dinars—a decrease compared to the selling price of 409,000 dinars on the previous Thursday.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also decreased to 375,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 371,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices also decreased. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 480,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was sold for 440,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold for 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold for 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.