Gold Prices Decline in Iraqi and Kurdish Markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi and foreign gold prices experienced a decline in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets of Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street reached 391 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 387 thousand dinars. This represents a decrease from the previous day's selling price of 395 thousand dinars.
Similarly, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also decreased to 361 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 357 thousand dinars.
Gold prices in goldsmiths' shops showed variations, with the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranging between 400 thousand and 410 thousand dinars and an Iraqi gold weight selling between 370 thousand and 380 thousand dinars.
In Erbil, gold prices also experienced a decline. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 460 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 405 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 345 thousand dinars.
It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.