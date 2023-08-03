Gold Prices Decline in Baghdad, Remain Stable in Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices edged lower in the markets of Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil on Thursday.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency the gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets recorded as follow:

The selling price for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 409,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 405,000 dinars. This marked a decrease from the previous day's selling price of 413,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths’ shops, selling prices for 21-carat Gulf gold fluctuated between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while Iraqi gold of the same carat ranged from 385,000 to 395,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, the Erbil market provided a contrast as gold prices remained stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold remained at 380,000 dinars, 21-carat gold maintained its value at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold stood firm at 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.