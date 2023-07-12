Gold Prices Climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The price of gold in Iraq rose on Wednesday, with 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold selling for 398,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (five grams) in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad. The purchase price was 394,000 dinars.

The price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also rose, selling for 368,000 dinars per mithqal and buying for 366,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars per mithqal.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of 24-carat gold was 475,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 415,000 dinars per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was 355,000 dinars per mithqal.