Gold Price surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, gold prices increased in Baghdad markets and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 486,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 482,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 456,000 IQD, with a buying price of 452,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 563,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 493,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 422,000 IQD.

Meanwhile, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad surged, with the selling rate at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 145,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,600.