Following dips streak, USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose, on Wednesday, in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded a price of 147,650 IQD for every $100. Up from 147,150 IQD recorded on Tuesday.

The selling price reached 148,750 IQD in exchange shops, while the buying price was 146,750 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,650 IQD and the buying price at 147,550 IQD for $100.

Globally, The dollar held near an over four-month peak, pinning the yen close to its lowest in decades though the heightened threat of currency intervention by Tokyo capped further declines in the Japanese currency.

The yuan was little changed after a private-sector survey showed China's services activity growth accelerated in March, in a sign sentiment was staging a tentative recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Japanese yen was last at 151.565 per dollar, languishing near last month's slump to 34-year lows of 151.975 in the wake of the Bank of Japan's historic policy shift, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the euro rose 0.06% to $1.07760, standing some distance away from an over one-month low hit in the previous session, after the US dollar ran into some profit-taking late overnight.

Sterling last bought $1.2580.

The dollar, which on Tuesday touched a near five-month high of 105.10 against a basket of currencies, was last steady at 104.72.

The greenback's charge higher this week has come on the back of yet another run of resilient US economic data, which showed manufacturing growing for the first time in 1-1/2 years in March, a greater-than-expected rebound in new orders for US-manufactured goods, as well as a still-resilient labor market, as cited by Reuters.