Gold prices climb in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices rose in Baghdad’s markets while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street, one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat foreign gold—Gulf, Turkish, and European—was sold at 659,000 IQD, up from 657,000 IQD yesterday, while the purchase price stood at 655,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was sold at 639,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 635,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat foreign gold prices ranged between 660,000 and 670,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold traded between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 683,000 IQD, 21-carat at 652,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 558,000 IQD.