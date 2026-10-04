Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq fell to zero last week from 51,000 barrels per day (bpd) a week earlier, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.078 million bpd, up 129,000 from 4.949 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.423 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 553,000 bpd, Brazil at 498,000 bpd, and Guyana at 165,000 bpd. Mexico supplied 144,000 bpd, Argentina 136,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia 74,000 bpd, Colombia 68,000 bpd, and Nigeria 17,000 bpd.