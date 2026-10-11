Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero for a second consecutive week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall US crude imports from nine major suppliers averaged 6.145 million bpd, up 1.067 million bpd from 5.078 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.891 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 624,000 bpd, Nigeria at 376,000 bpd, and Guyana at 354,000 bpd. Brazil supplied 301,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia 228,000 bpd, Mexico 186,000 bpd, Argentina 112,000 bpd, and Colombia 73,000 bpd.