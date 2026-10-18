Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero for a third consecutive week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.407 million bpd, down 738,000 bpd from 6.145 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.751 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 455,000 bpd, and Guyana at 314,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia supplied 268,000 bpd, Colombia 255,000 bpd, Mexico 213,000 bpd, Brazil 140,000 bpd, and Nigeria 11,000 bpd, while no imports were recorded from Argentina.