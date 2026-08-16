EIA: US crude imports from Iraq zero for seventh week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq stood at zero barrels per day for the seventh consecutive week in the week ending August 7, with no Iraqi crude reaching the American market since late June, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Canada led all suppliers at 4.406 million barrels per day, followed by Venezuela at 743,000 bpd, Mexico third at 303,000 bpd, Ecuador fourth at 212,000 bpd, Brazil in fifth place at 198,000 bpd, Colombia sixth at 186,000 bpd, while Saudi Arabia took seventh position at 100,000 bpd, Nigeria eighth at 39,000 bpd, and Libya ninth at 36,000 bpd.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, averaged 179,000 bpd in US-bound shipments in 2025. The halt reflects disruption to Iraq's export routes since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, 2026, through which Iraq previously routed roughly 90% of its crude.