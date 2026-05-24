EIA: Iraq's oil exports to US fall over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States dropped 33,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 67,000 bpd last week, 33% less than the previous week's average of 100,000 bpd, slipping to eighth place among the largest crude suppliers to the American market after ranking sixth the previous week.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers reached 5.594 million bpd last week. Canada remained the top supplier at 3.792 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 713,000 bpd, Mexico with 383,000 bpd, Brazil with 173,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 155,000 bpd.

Imports also included Ecuador at 157,000 bpd, Colombia at 154,000 bpd, and Iraq at 67,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Nigeria or Libya this week.