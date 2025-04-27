EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US rise over the week

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 4.831 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 255,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.086 million bpd.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US totaled 170,000 bpd last week, up from the previous week’s 136,000 bpd.

Canada continued to lead US oil imports, averaging 3.258 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 381,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 298,000 bpd, and Ecuador with 189,000 bpd.

The US also imported 178,000 bpd from Colombia, 155,000 bpd from Nigeria, 146,000 bpd from Venezuela, 29,000 bpd from Libya, and 28,000 bpd from Brazil.