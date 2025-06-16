EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge in May

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to the United States totaled 5.548 million barrels in May, marking a climb from 4.590 million barrels in April, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The agency detailed weekly export volumes, reporting that Iraq shipped an average of 152,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of May, 85,000 bpd in the second week, 235,000 bpd in the third week, and 214,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude suppliers to the US last month, trailing Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Colombia.

Regionally, Iraq was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, following Saudi Arabia, which shipped 11.806 million barrels. Libya ranked third among Arab suppliers with 1.677 million barrels.