EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from seven key countries reached 4.670 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 219,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.889 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 149,000 bpd last week, which represented 46,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 195,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.557 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 349,000 bpd, Mexico came next with 321,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 136,000 bpd.

Imports from Ecuador averaged 98,000 bpd, while Venezuela supplied 60,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Libya, Brazil, or Colombia during the reporting week.