EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments averaged 140,000 bpd last week, 48.15% less than the previous week’s average of 270,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers fell to 5.840 million bpd, down 49,000 bpd from 5.889 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.801 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 629,000 bpd, Columbia with 416,000 bpd, and Mexico with 398,000 bpd.

Imports also included Venezuela at 194,000 bpd, Ecuador at 103,000 bpd, Nigeria at 84,000 bpd, Brazil at 73,000 bpd, and Libya at 2,000 bpd.