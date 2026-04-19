EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 109,000 bpd last week, 9.17% less than the previous week’s average of 120,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from eight major suppliers fell to 4.675 million bpd, down 947,000 bpd from 5.622 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.519 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 412,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 249,000 bpd, and Mexico with 145,000 bpd.

Imports also included Colombia at 130,000 bpd, Ecuador at 68,000 bpd, and Brazil at 43,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Nigeria and Libya this week.