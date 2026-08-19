Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, hovering around 154,500 dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

At the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar traded at 154,600 dinars per $100, up from 153,850 dinars a day earlier, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price reached 155,000 dinars per $100, while the buying price stood at 154,000 dinars.

Rates climbed in Erbil as well, where the dollar sold at 154,300 dinars per $100 and was bought at 154,250 dinars.