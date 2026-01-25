Dollar rises again in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 148,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 148,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 148,750 dinars and bought it at 147,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 148,200 dinars and buying prices at 148,100 dinars.