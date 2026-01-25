Iraqi Kurdistan sends 140+ aid convoys to Syria

Shafaq News– Erbil

Thirty-two aid trucks left Erbil for northern Syria on Sunday, pushing the total number of shipments sent from the Kurdistan Region since the latest escalation to more than 140, Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw revealed.

Fighting has escalated in northern and northeastern Syria in recent weeks between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite an ongoing ceasefire. The United Nations has warned that renewed clashes could deepen the humanitarian crisis and destabilize camps and prisons holding tens of thousands of civilians and suspected militants.

Speaking at a press conference, Xoshnaw said about $385,000 has been raised in Erbil alone to support civilians affected by the fighting. The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry alone contributed $38,500, he added, with donations being converted into essential relief supplies for immediate dispatch.

All assistance collected through the Erbil campaign is being delivered in coordination with the Barzani Charity Foundation, he said.

Asu Hassan, who oversees the receipt and transport of aid at the Foundation, told Shafaq News that 67 trucks crossed into northern Syria on the first day of the campaign. Some companies and economic institutions, he explained, are sending aid directly through the Fishkhabour border crossing after securing the required permits, without passing through the campaign’s collection centers.

Founded in 2005 and headed by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, non-political, non-profit organization. According to its published data, it provides long-term relief, shelter, and social support to refugees, internally displaced people, and vulnerable families in Iraq and abroad, including orphan-support programs that have reached tens of thousands of beneficiaries.



