Barzani-led Kurdish mediation intensifies to bridge SDF–Damascus rift

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani reviewed the latest developments in Syria and western Kurdistan on Sunday with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid renewed tensions between the Kurdish-led force and Damascus.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, during a phone call, the two sides exchanged views on recent political and security developments, with discussions also touching on risks linked to a potential resurgence of ISIS and its implications for Syria and the wider region.

During his earlier visit to Rome, leader Barzani warned against any plans aimed at eliminating the Kurdish presence in the region, stressing that war “serves no one’s interests.” At the same time, “Any escalation targeting Kurds would be met with unified resistance.”

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq hosted a series of high-level engagements aimed at preventing escalation, including Abdi, US envoy Tom Barrack, and advancing dialogue between the SDF and the Syrian government. Last week, Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani met Abdi in Erbil, stressing the need to preserve the ceasefire, prevent further military escalation, and move toward direct talks between both sides.