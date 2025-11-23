Dollar rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil at market close

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate increased at the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,200 dinars in the opening.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,350.