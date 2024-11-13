Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 150,150 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pricewas150,400.