Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while surging in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates as recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,300.