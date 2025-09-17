Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates as recorded on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,500.